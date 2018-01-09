Mom Creates Emotional Video for Infant Son She Placed for Adoption: 'He'll Always Know I Loved Him'

Hannah Mongie was 18 years old when she learned she was pregnant, And after the death of her boyfriend, she made the difficult decision to place the baby boy for adoption.

After giving birth in March 2016, the Provo, Utah, woman spent two days with her baby, whom she named Taggart, before he met his family, according to KTVU. And just hours before making the adoption official, Mongie recorded a video message for her son, letting him know that his biological mother will always love him.

“This is for you, Tagg. I made this video so that you know how much I love you. I wanted to tell you why I made the decision to place you with your family — Gosh, you’re so cute, you’re making this hard!” Mongie, now 21, is heard saying through tears in the video before explaining that her boyfriend, Kaden, died suddenly while she was pregnant. “I had a hard time even considering placing you with a different family when you were my last piece of Kaden.”

She added in the nine-minute video: “One day I woke up and I just knew you were supposed to be with someone else.”

Mongie shared the video on the Love What Matters Facebook page, and it has been shared more than 10,000 times.

“This video was created so that he would be able to look back and know that this decision was made purely out of love for him,” Mongie wrote alongside the footage. “He will never have to think that I ‘gave him up’ or that I did not love him. He will always be able to know that I loved him more than anyone else in the world.”

Mongie added that she has an open adoption and told KTVU that she sees Taggart, nicknamed Tagg, at least once a month — and sometimes several times a month.

“Rather than ‘giving him up’ or ‘away,’ I just adopted his entire family into mine. Including his extended family. We just grew, and everyone loves each other as if we’ve always been family,” she told the station.”His mom Emily is still one of my best friends in the whole world. She honestly is everything I want to be as a person and a mother. I am so grateful that Tagg led me to her and their family. They are a blessing alone. And with Tagg, they are everything I need.”

Mongie’s Instagram page is filled with photos and videos of herself with the little boy. And Tagg’s parents, Brad and Emily, said it was very important for their son’s Tagg, Carter and Lucas to have open adoptions.

“Having our boys’ birth mothers so involved in their lives means they will never have to wonder if their birth moms loved them, they will never have to feel abandoned,” Emily told KTVU. “They are all wonderful mothers and will always be our boys’ first mothers.”