New York Demonstrates Its Resilience as Hundreds Take to the Streets for the Halloween Parade After Truck Attack

Following a tragic incident in New York City on Tuesday that left eight people dead and 11 injured in what police are calling a terrorist attack, thousands of people lined the streets of Greenwich Village for the 44th Annual Village Halloween Parade.

With a spirit of camaraderie and strength, New Yorkers came out in droves dressed in various Halloween costumes, determined to overcome the tragic event.

“It’s all about sticking together,” NY 1 news anchor Roger Clark said during a livestream of the event on Facebook. “We’re sticking together on a really, really rough day.”

Musicians, bands and floats were in full attendance at the celebration, lifting up the spirit of the attendees who reiterated that they were there to celebrate life.

NYC mayor & NY governor walking the @NYCHalloween parade route together pic.twitter.com/LPkYAnrveq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 31, 2017

“People in the city are resilient and strong and we’re not going to change who we are, we’re not going to change what we do because of a terrorist trying to undermine our city, undermine everything we stand for,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told NY 1 during the parade.

To my fellow NYCers participating in the #VillageHalloweenParade:

Be extra strange tonight! Be extra loud tonight! Be extra YOU tonight! pic.twitter.com/Fc2dH5QBnF — Tom Calen (@TomCalen) October 31, 2017

“New Yorkers they are sticking with their plans,” he continued. “They’re doing what they’re going to do. We didn’t hear any fear, not a single person expressing fear and it really gave me faith.”

People shared images and videos of the parade on social media, writing about their continued faith in humanity and willingness to persevere in the face of tragedy.

Music choice unintentional, but no regrets #villagehalloweenparade #nyc #skeleton A post shared by Victoria Pozzato (@vitapeacock) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

#NYC #halloweenparade #villagehalloweenparade #halloween-nyc #love #bestcityintheworld keep the spirit alive, @manlaievents A post shared by Man-Laï (@manlaievents) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Tom Calen, an author, tweeted, “To my fellow NYCers participating in the #VillageHalloweenParade: Be extra strange tonight! Be extra loud tonight! Be extra YOU tonight!”

As people began to arrive, many of them danced in the streets, and celebrated life, while honoring the eight who died during the terrorist attack that took place earlier on Tuesday.

Several other people joined in the annual “Thriller” dance, complete with choreography from Michael Jackson’s 1982 music video.

The New York City Halloween Parade Twitter account also shared uplifting photos and videos of the event, including musical acts that walked along the parade route.

Despite the attack that claimed the lives of eight people and injured 11, the parade went on as scheduled, albeit with increased police presence.

The New York Police Department installed more personnel, blocker trucks and officers with long guns along the parade route, according to CNN.

A truck rammed into people on a bike path before slamming into a school bus several blocks from the World Trade Center memorial in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, New York officials announced.

One person is in custody and no suspects are outstanding, according to the NYPD. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the incident an “act of terror” at a Tuesday press conference.

The suspect is Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Tampa, Florida, NYPD sources confirm to PEOPLE.

One police source says the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and O’Neill said the suspect made a statement when he exited his vehicle.

Six people, all males, died at the scene while two other victims were pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.