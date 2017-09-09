Girl with 3D-Printed Hand Set to Achieve Her Dream of Beating the Throw First Pitch Record

MLB teams are coming together to help a 7-year-old girl with a 3D-printed hand make her dream come true.

Hailey Dawson aspires to hold the record for most number of ceremonial first pitches by throwing at every MLB stadium across the country.

“Maybe she can throw one out in every Major League ballpark. That’s what I’m going to work on this summer,” Dawson’s mom, Yong, told SportTechie.com in July.

Hailey was born with Poland syndrome, a birth defect that caused her to be born missing three fingers on her right hand. Yong knew that children face difficulties getting prosthetics fitted for them as they grow so she reached out to University of Nevada Las Vegas students to 3-D print a prosthetic for her daughter.

When Hailey was 5-years-old, she was given a wrist-operated prosthetic to throw a baseball at the Baltimore Orioles game in August 2015.

And this week, Bleacher Report posted a video about Hailey, who has already thrown out the opening pitch at Nationals Park and Camden Yards. The footage of Hailey and her robotic hand went viral with many teams reaching out to schedule her at a game.

7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017

sometimes twitter is really good pic.twitter.com/sWzoEIDcEG — Nats Squid (@NatsSquid) September 7, 2017

“Absolutely!” the New York Mets Twitter account replied. “Please DM us Hailey’s info, so we can get in touch with her.”

While the Boston Red Sox account tweeted: “Looks like we need to get you to Fenway, Hailey.”

Other teams interested include the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, the Minnesota Twins, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Florida Mariners, the San Diego Padres, the Oakland A’s and the San Francisco Giants.