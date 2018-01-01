Guam Couple Welcomes First U.S. Baby of 2018, Joining Other New Year's Babies Born Worldwide

New year, new lives.

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2018, lucky parents around the globe were celebrating the arrivals of new babies who made their debuts just as the new year was dawning.

A Guam couple welcomed the very first U.S. birth of the New Year.

Just two seconds after midnight on the U.S. island territory in the Western Pacific, Jennica Lynch and Davante Perez welcomed 6-lb., 15-oz. Logan James Lynch Perez as fireworks burst into the sky nearby.

“It was painful, but it was worth it,” Lynch told the Pacific Daily News. “He’s a handsome, healthy baby.”

Dr. Thomas Shieh told the publication the birth was “all natural, not induced,” adding that the hospital has a policy against inducing labor when trying for the first baby of the year.

Little Logan was immediately showered with gifts after his debut, including a gift basket with goodies worth $200 from the family of Kylie Ray Tesalona, 2017’s first New Year’s baby. The family reportedly wanted to pay forward the generosity they received after Kylie’s birth.

“It’s exciting, we’re blessed,” Lynch told the Pacific Daily News while cradling her newborn son. “We’re thankful for everything.”

Meanwhile, 15 hours and one minute after Logan’s birth, New York City welcomed its first baby of 2018 — a 4-lb., 11-oz. girl — at 12:01 a.m.

“They’re very happy to have a little baby girl and she’s adorable, they’re just thrilled to be parents,” Dr. Andrew Rubin, of Flushing Hospital in Queens, told the New York Post.

He added that mom Tania Shirin, 25, and newborn daughter Ariana are both “feeling great.”

Exactly one minute before little Ariana’s birth — at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada — a 7-lb., 11-oz. baby girl was born at the stroke of midnight as fireworks were going off in nearby Nathan Philips Square, reports the Toronto Star. Mom Hlengiwe Khoza reportedly named her daughter Shiloh.

At the exact same time, Humber River Hospital, also in Toronto reported that it welcomed a baby boy named Philip via C-section as the clock chimed midnight. Seven seconds later his twin sister, Victoria, made her debut, per the Star.