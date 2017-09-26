People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
Exclusive
Join our live viewing party of “This is Us” season premiere!

This is Us

Tonight at 9PM ET

Human Interest

Groom Rescues Boy from Drowning During His Wedding Photo Shoot — and the Photographer Captured Everything!

By @caitkeating

Posted on

HATT PHOTOGRAPHY

A newlywed couple’s wedding photo shoot turned into a life-saving situation when the groom noticed a little boy in danger.

Clayton and Brittany Cook were taking wedding photos in a park near Kitchener, Ontario, on Sept. 22, as a group of young children excitedly watched. As Brittany posed for a picture, Clayton kept a close eye on the three kids who had been following them around and cheering them on.

“We were walking around getting our pictures taken and I had stopped to get pictures just of me taken,” Brittany told the BBC. “Clayton was waiting by the pond, waiting for his turn.”

HATT PHOTOGRAPHY

Clayton said: “I walked over and they were looking down in the water. That’s when I saw the boy in the water struggling to keep his head up. He was swaying his arms quite a bit. That’s when I was able to jump down and was just able to reach his hand. I yelled at him, ‘grab my hand, grab my hand.’ ”

Clayton, in his wedding suit, didn’t hesitate to jump in and rescue the boy.

“He was in a lot of shock,” said Clayton. “I think he was fighting for longer than I even thought.”

Brittany says at first she thought her new husband had jumped into the water as a joke, but when she and the photographer realized what was happening, the photo shoot quickly turned to Clayton and the children.

“It’s a happy story and that’s why I like promoting it,” he said. “There is a lot going on these days and and it’s good story and everyone ended up safe and that’s what’s important.”