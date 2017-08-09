He Comes in Peace: S.C. Police Say 'Do Not Shoot' at Bigfoot-Looking Creatures After Alleged Sighting

Please do not engage with the man or woman — or thing — with the big furry coat.

A South Carolina police department cheekily issued just such a warning against firing at the mythical backwoods creature Bigfoot after a supposed sighting one state over.

“After watching this video from nearby Boone, North Carolina, Facebook followers and friends, I think we can say with some confidence that proof of Bigfoot still eludes us,” the Greenville Police Department wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.”

The humorous post linked back to a 2015 video attached to a recent article from the Charlotte Observer, which covered the claims of a group of Sasquatch hunters, Bigfoot 911.

RELATED VIDEO: Possible Sasquatch outside Squamish, BC

According to the Observer, Bigfoot 911 — a group that investigates so-called sightings of the creature — purports they saw a “large bi-pedal animal covered in hair” on Friday while staking out an area in McDowell County, North Carolina.

Group member John Bruner claimed he chased the ape-like animal before engaging it in a stare-off, according to the Observer.

“Its face was solid black, no hair on it,” Bruner said. “The hair looked shaggy all over.”

But some commenters to the Greenville police Facebook post this week were less than impressed. One wrote, “Let me break it down for you … someone bought a costume on Amazon. Story solved.”