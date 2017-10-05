Grandma Accidentally Buys 6-Year-Old Granddaughter a NSFW Children’s Book: ‘She Was Mortified!’ Says Daughter

One grandmother was recently reminded to not judge a book by its cover when she bought one filled with dirty words for her 6-year-old granddaughter—which, luckily, had the whole family (except her) cracking up.

“My mother was at Barnes & Noble buying magazines for my dad, and she just saw this book and thought my daughter would like it,” Tiffany, 32, (who declined to give her last name) tells PEOPLE. “Emmersyn is 6 so she thought it would be something that would be easy for her to read.”

Tiffany’s mother, Geri, ended up buying If Animals Could Talk by Carla Butwin and Josh Cassidy, a seemingly innocuous book featuring a cartoon bear, alligator and blowfish on its cover, which could easily be mistaken for a traditional children’s book.

As they would soon find out, it was far from that.

Because Emmersyn usually likes to read My Little Pony and I SPY books, she didn’t pick out grandma’s book for her nightly reading until almost two weeks later on October 3. That’s when Emmersyn pointed out a word she didn’t quite understand to her dad, Cody, 32—and he immediately ran to Tiffany who was washing up after dinner.

“He handed it over to me and I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ We just started laughing,” Tiffany says. “I called my mom and asked her if she looked inside the book, and she said she hadn’t. I tried to read a few pages to her but I was laughing too hard. I finally regained my composure, and she was mortified!”

When she finished laughing, Tiffany took to Twitter to post about the incident, and her followers found it hilarious, as well. Her tweet has accumulated more than 200,000 likes and 73,000 retweets. As of October 5, the book’s listing on Amazon currently has it listed as “temporarily out of stock.”

I’m dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn’t. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inYCEaZKpV — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

Tiffany, as I wipe tears from eyes and catch my breath from laughing too hard I want to thank you for making my day. — Chuck (@roushford16) October 4, 2017

This story made my morning, Tiff. — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) October 4, 2017

I love this more than anything I have seen in weeks!!! — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) October 4, 2017

Grandma Geri was “a little annoyed” when finding out her daughter posted the story to social media, but Tiffany assured her that it was all in good fun.

The couple plans to keep If Animals Could Talk around the house, they just have to make sure curious Emmersyn and her siblings—Carson, 3, and Harper, 1—don’t get their hands on it just yet.

“It’s a great coffee table book as long as you keep it away from kids, but I actually tweeted at the author and he said we should regift it to Emmersyn for her 18th birthday,” she says. “I think we will, and we’ll write a little excerpt about what happened. I’m not sure if I can actually keep it without losing it for 12 years, but I’m sure going to try!”