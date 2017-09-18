Grieving Grandfather Handed a Toddler $20 in Target for the Most Heartbreaking Reason

An Oklahoma mother took to Facebook on Sunday to share a heartwarming story about a kind gesture that happened in an aisle at Target.

Alyssa Hacker, of Coweta, Oklahoma, was at the Fort Smith Target when her young son grabbed three dinosaur toys off the shelf.

“Owen grabbed all three and we were trying to pick out which one he wanted when Owen abruptly yelled, “Hi,” at this older man walking past us,” Hacker wrote. “He turned around and said, ‘Hey sweet boy.'”

As he continued to play with the dinosaurs, the man got his wallet, pulled out $20 and put it in the pocket of Owen’s shirt and said, “I just lost my 2-year-old grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs.”

He rubbed Owen’s back, wiped away his tears and walked off.

The touching moment that Hacker shared on Facebook has since been shared over 100,000 times.

“There is still some good in this world,” she added.