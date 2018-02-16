Granddaughter Sends Grandma Love Letters Late Husband Wrote Her During WWII: 'It's Poetry'

Martha and Bill Sontag
Elissa Kravetz
Caitlin Keating
February 16, 2018 02:35 PM

After Elissa Kravetz’s grandfather Bill passed away in 2008, she made sure to hold on to a box containing 65 letters he had written to his wife, Martha.

“I put them in order and thought that it wasn’t time for me to read them,” says Kravetz, who only read three of them at first. “I put them in my pajama drawer for three years.”

Then, in April of 2017, she suddenly felt compelled to read them all.

“Every morning I would have a coffee and I would sit down and I would read a letter,” she recalls to PEOPLE. “I felt like in a way that they were almost written to me. I also felt like I was getting to know my grandfather who had passed away.”

Bill and Martha Sontag’s relationship began in 1945 when Bill, who was stationed in Panama during World War II, met during a weekend he was home in Boston. He then began to write Martha letters, which is how they began to “fall in love,” says Kravetz. He even proposed to her in one. They were married for 53 years.

The box of letters
Elissa Kravetz

In Kravetz’s favorite letter, Bill writes that he wants to get her a present but doesn’t know what to buy.

“He said something to the effect of: Should it be silk stockings, a lipstick or a set of angel wings so she can fly herself to him?” says Kravetz, 40, of Topanga, California. “It’s poetry.”

In one letter Kravetz posted to her Instagram account, Bill writes that he’s never been jealous until now.

“Never having been jealous before in my life, a decided steak has been noticeable ever since the Right girl came along,” he says. “In fact, you seem to be even more than the right girl if such is possible. Furthermore, we will both learn just how nervous I can be when we stand before the man who says those very important words.”

Friday, August 24, 1945 Martha Darling, We had something that resembles a celebration this evening….one of the boys brought out his phonograph & about 50 records, some hot & others of the dreamy variety. The mood was set for reminiscence. Honey, all I could think of was you. It’s bad enough being so far from you, but when music intervenes to make it so much harder, I’m totally lost. I realize, I’m slightly inebriated but that makes very little difference in what I’m trying to express. Martha dear, it’s impossible to imagine how much I miss you. Sometimes I find it very difficult to put into words such as the case is now. Darling, I know I want you more then anything in the world. Staying awake & thinking of you half the night has made me realize that this Isn’t a passing fancy. I never felt this way before. Words are all I can write on paper but I hope my tongue isn’t tied in knots when I next see you. I love you dear, Bill Valentine’s Day poetry from my Papa to my Grammy. Circa 1945 #Love #LoveLetters #LettersFromBill 🕊💌📬



Kravetz decided to send the letters to her grandmother, who is now 93 years old.

“I started to photocopy them one by one and mail them to her,” she says. “She hasn’t read them since she was 21 years old. She feels like she’s falling in love with him all over again and I feel like he’s orchestrating this whole thing.”

Martha and Bill Sontag
Elissa Kravetz

She began to post some of them on Instagram, and friends from all the world started commenting on them. All of the letters are handwritten except for one.

“I really hope that you can read this,” Bill wrote to her in the one that was typed. “I’m using a new machine and they’re calling it a typewriter.”

In another letter, he reminds Martha how much he misses her.

October 20, 1945 “Martha Darling, The news received by the detachment was perhaps the best since Japan’s surrender. We have been told to commence complete disestablishment as soon as possible. Do you realize what that means? Close the base, shut down & give it back to the Panamanians. If some unforeseen accident should prevent my returning, I should be back in the states in about three weeks. If nothing else, I will Be much closer to you & honey that is something. Okay, dear, you went & did it – quit your job I mean. I had a premonition you wouldn’t stay there very long. Do you remember writing you were working so hard you didn’t have time to powder your nose? In my estimation that did it. After all powdering ones nose is very essential to insure high morale with our young ladies of this day & age. When you commence working for me you may powder away to your hearts content. No more for now, dear. However, I love you something awful. Bill” I have only 4 letters left to read from my Papa. I have lots more to send off to Grammy, but for me 4 left to read. I’ve been spacing them out so they last. I may just start reading them over again once I finish the box. My grandfathers energy with me as I wake to a cloudy Fall Topanga morning. Never realized my Grammy enjoyed powdering her nose so much. Learning about my beloved Grandparents through the power of the pen. My heart soul & lips smiling so ❤️#LettersFromBill #LoveLetters #Romance 🕊💌📬



“It’s this beautiful love story. It’s so romantic,” says Kravetz.

For Martha, nothing makes her happier than receiving one of those letters in the mail from her granddaughter.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” says Martha, who adds that every letter makes her feel young again. “It takes me back to the old days. He mentions things that I’ve done that I’ve long forgotten.”

She adds: “There are just so many things that I have completely forgotten, and he refers to my letters, and it brings it all back to me. I just love it.”

While she doesn’t have a favorite letter, each one makes her think back to the man she cared deeply about for so many years.

“He made me laugh, he made me cry, I loved him so very much,” she says.

