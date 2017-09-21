The impact of 12 pioneering women is written in the stars – literally.

This week, the iconic celestial ceiling of New York City’s Grand Central Terminal’s main concourse will be covered in the images of several female scientists and engineers, including the late “Queen of Carbon” Dr. Mildred Dresselhaus, medical physicist Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green and astrophysicist Vera Cooper Rubin.

The Unseen Stars exhibit kicked off on Tuesday, and runs through Friday, Sept. 21. Throughout each day, the scientists will go on a 7-minute animated journey, profiling their careers.

Not in New York City? No problem, you can enjoy the experience through GE’s Facebook until midnight Saturday.

The special experience is part of GE’s Balance the Equation initiative geared toward growing their workforce of professional women in science and engineering, and supporting the Society of Women Engineers.