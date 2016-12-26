Girls Brought to Tears after Receiving Teddy Bears with Late Grandpa’s Voice for Christmas

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016

Two young girls received teddy bears for Christmas that they will surely hold onto forever.

Captured on video and shared on Twitter, their aunt Andrea handed them the toys but it was only when were told to give it a squeeze and heard their late grandfather’s voice that they realized this wasn’t just any ordinary bear.

Their grandfather “tragically died of a stroke during a robbery at a car wash last year,” according to Storyful.

The video, which brought both girls to tears, has been shared on Twitter over 60,000 times.

“Very very original, subtle and touching gift,” wrote one Twitter user, the news outlet reports.