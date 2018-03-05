2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mirror Falls on Her at Georgia Payless Shoe Store: Reports

A toddler was reportedly killed during a freak accident inside a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia just as she finished trying on shoes with her mother.

Two-year-old Ifrah Siddique was rushed to a hospital by emergency personnel on March 2 after a full-length mirror came loose and fell on top of her at a Payless store in Riverdale, Georgia, according to CBS News affiliate WGCL-TV. It reportedly took two people to lift the mirror off of the young girl, who was hit in the back of the head.

Paramedics found Ifrah in a state of traumatic arrest — a condition where the heart stops beating to due to trauma — and the 2-year-old later died at the hospital, WGCL-TV reported.

“I feel dead, like I am no more,” Ifrah’s father, Mohsin Siddique, told Fox 5 Atlanta. “That was my little girl.”

Many questions surrounding the death of 2 year old Ifrah Siddique. This is the Payless mirror (removed from floor following incident and cleaned) family says fell on her. Police tell me it wasn't secured correctly. You will hear from her grieving father tonight. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/scyQGR9ekD — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 4, 2018

Latisha Culpatrick, who works at the MetroPCS store located next to the Payless, told Fox 5 she rushed to the shoe store when she heard the mirror fall.

“I could hear the crash and the mom screaming. Everybody was crowded around the door,” she told Fox 5. “I’m sure the mom didn’t think when she was coming in to go shopping she wouldn’t come out with her child. That’s bad. Really bad.”

The toddler’s 20-year-old cousin, Aqib Iftkhar — who was not in the store when the accident occurred — told WGCL-TV that the mounted mirror was only held on by a single screw when it fell after Ifrah tried on shoes with her mother.

Iftkhar said communication between the company and the family has been limited since the accident occurred.

“We’re all still in a state of shock,” Iftkhar told WGCL-TV. The family is hoping to have Payless ensure all of their shelves and mirrors are secured in stores nationwide, he added. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Some of you are asking abt placement of mirror that police say fell on/killed a toddler in Riverdale. The family sent @FOX5Atlanta pics. They say the mirror was mounted at end of the aisles. Payless says it is investigating nature of accident @FOX5Atlanta https://t.co/7eXoCx3N0k pic.twitter.com/zpl4K3koxv — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) March 4, 2018

In response to the incident, Payless told Time in a statement, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time.”

Payless did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Iftkhar told the New York Daily News that his cousin Ifrah could make anyone happy when they were in her presence.

“Everyone would smile when they saw her,” he told the Daily News. “Everyone enjoyed having her around.”

As of now, the family is trying their best to move forward, Iftkhar said.

“We are just trying to go ahead and bury her,” Iftkhar added to the Daily News.