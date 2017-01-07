Heartwarming Video Captures The Moment Ohio Girl Asks Stepmom to Adopt Her

“She’s always been my mom,” Marissa Thamann told WKRC of her stepmom, Heather.

On December 25, the 21-year-old from Colerain, Ohio decided to make it official by surprising Heather with a Christmas ornament inscribed with a special message: “Will you adopt me?”

Marissa’s sister captured Heather’s tearful reaction to the surprise in a video that has since gone viral.

“The papers are already signed. You just have to sign them,” Marissa can be heard telling Heather in the video.

“I’ve been waiting for so long,” Heather replies through tears of joy.

Marissa’s biological mother died of a pulmonary embolism when Marissa was just three months old, ABC News reports. Heather, who married Marissa’s father Brian in 2003, has considered Marissa her own for the past 17 years.

“You have been the best thing my dad has given me,” Marissa wrote in a letter that accompanied the ornament. “Calling you my stepmom is almost insulting … Thank you for being the mom that I needed.”

Heather said she was overwhelmed by Marissa’s gesture.

“I can’t even really put it into words,” she told ABC News. “It’s hard to put something like that into words because you want it to happen. As a parent, it’s hard. You never think that you’re good enough, that you do it right. You just do your best and hope that they love you enough.”

The family is now waiting on paperwork to finalize the adoption.