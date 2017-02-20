This kid’s gonna grow up to be an amazing lawyer. (Or a politician.)

In the clip, the little girl attempts to convince her dad that the proper sequence of numbers is 1, 2, 3, 5. She cannot be dissuaded otherwise. (Maybe she’s just considering them alternative facts?)

So she tries to go to mom to get some help. Mom, however, solves the situation as only moms can, and eventually little Aaliyah sees the error of her ways. It’s a real teachable moment, and one that parents everywhere can relate to.

But we really, really fear for Aaliyah’s teenage years.