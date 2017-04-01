Gilbert Baker, Creator of Iconic Gay Pride Rainbow Flag, Has Died at 65

The man who tie-dyed and hand-stitched the rainbow flag that has become the worldwide symbol for gay pride and the LGBTQ community has died. He was 65.

Gilbert Baker, who described himself as a “gay Betsy Ross,” was found dead on Friday in his New York City home, the New York Times reports.

“Gilbert Baker was a pioneer in the gay rights movement,” LGBT Network CEO Dr. David Kilmnick said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert Baker gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/titd3XZ0zD — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) March 31, 2017

“It is a great loss to the LGBT community and all Americans and he will be greatly missed, but leaves us with a symbol of unity and pride that will carry on forever.”

Cleve Jones, a gay rights activist and friend of Baker, told the Times that Baker had a stroke many years ago but had not been sick recently.

GayGod, you'd think I'd be a pro at losing the people I love by now. I'm a mess. I ❤️ U, Gilbert Baker. His RainbowFlag Workshop #WhenWeRise pic.twitter.com/3q75w1b39g — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) March 31, 2017

Baker created the flag in 1978. That year, Harvey Milk, a San Francisco politician and gay rights leader, asked Baker to create an emblem for the movement (Milk was assassinated that year).

Along with volunteers, Baker tie-dyed and pieced together the first gay pride flags at a gay community center, unveiling them in a June gay pride parade, the Times reports.

Rest in peace Gilbert Baker – creator of the rainbow flag. A perfect symbol for unity and pride. pic.twitter.com/VDag5KEv6Z — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 31, 2017

“We stood there and watched and saw the flags, and their faces lit up,” Jones told the publication. “It needed no explanation. People knew immediately that it was our flag.”

Mom Behind Popular Parenting Site and Husband Announce Divorce as He Reveals He’s Gay: ‘It Was Our Secret’

Dustin Lance Black, who won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for the 2008 film Milk, posted a moving Twitter tribute to Baker.



“GayGod, you’d think I’d be a pro at losing the people I love by now. I’m a mess. I [love] U, Gilbert Baker,” Black wrote.

Candlelight vigils were being held all around the world as the weekend began to honor Baker.