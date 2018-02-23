Georgia Woman Discovers She's Pregnant While Giving Birth in Car: 'It's a Miracle He's Alive'

A 24-year-old Georgia mother who didn’t know she was pregnant until her baby “fell out of her” while on the way to the hospital is thanking a quick-thinking police officer for saving her child’s life.

“Officer Martin Davis saved his life,” Quanesha Hulett tells PEOPLE. “It’s a miracle he’s alive.”

Hulett, of Waverly, Georgia, who delivers mail for the USPS, was at work on Monday delivering Amazon packages when she began to feel sick.

“I got off at 2:30 and was going to go home shower and nap,” she says. “But my stomach hurt so much, so I called my mom to come home and take me to the hospital.”

Lying in the back seat of the car and thinking she just had severe constipation, she quickly realized “something was coming out of her” as her mother called 911 to have help meet them as they made their way closer to the emergency room.

It was in that moment that she realized she was giving birth.

“I felt something drop, hit the car seat and start to cry,” Hulett recalls. “I was in so much shock I passed out. I really thought I was dreaming.”

The next thing she knew, police had arrived and her baby, who she has since named Quincy, had a clogged airway and wasn’t breathing. Officer Davis started to do finger compressions on him and got him breathing again.

“He’s a hero,” says Hulett, who was in one ambulance while Quincy was in another heading for the hospital. “Everyone was going crazy and freaking out.”

Officer Martin Davis and Quanesha Hulett Quanesha Hulett

Doctors determined that although Quanesha never received prenatal care, Quincy was born healthy at 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was able to go home after three days of being monitored in the hospital. Officer Davis came back to the hospital to visit the new mom.

“I’m so lucky,” she says, adding that doctors believe she was between 41 and 42 weeks pregnant when she gave birth. “So many things could have gone wrong.”

Quanesha says that she didn’t know she was pregnant because she had continued to get her monthly menstrual cycle and didn’t gain a noticeable amount of weight. It was only last weekend that she began to feel nauseous and lost her appetite.

Being out every day delivering mail can be strenuous, she says, so she always drinks lots of water, eats healthy and takes care of herself.

And while she feels “great” and is spending every waking moment with her newborn, Quanehsa still can’t believe she’s a mom.

“I have to learn to be a mom right now,” she says, “I had less than 48 hours to become responsible and become someone’s mom. It’s a process and a journey. I recently said I wasn’t going to have kids for a while.”

Quanesha was saving her money to move out of her mom’s house, but she laughs at that thought now.

“I’ve put all of my savings into this baby,” she says, adding that she has a huge support system who is there for her. “I spent the first day at home on Walmart.com buying everything I needed. My life is his life now. I’m very happy.”