Georgia Mom Disfigured in Fire Overcomes Fourth-Degree Burns for Sake of Young Daughter: ‘She’s My Everything’

After suffering third-and fourth-degree burns all over her entire body from a campfire incident outside her Georgia home, Courtney Waldon says it was the thought of her young daughter that kept her fighting for her life while she was in the hospital for almost two months.

“She was my reason to relearn how to do everything,” Courtney tells PEOPLE. “I missed her so much. She’s my everything and the reason why I’m alive.”

On Sep. 30, 2016, Courtney had finished putting her daughter, Caroline, now 5, to bed at their Tallapoosa, Georgia, home. She then joined her husband in the backyard around a campfire as they celebrated their two-month wedding anniversary. As she browsed Facebook on her phone, he swung a can of gas to relight the fire and some of it accidentally got on her body. The next thing she knew she was engulfed in flames.

“I thought I was dying,” she says. “It was the most painful feeling in the world.”

While in the ambulance — as paramedics tried to keep her alive — she remembers thinking of her little girl.

For the next 51 days — most of which were spent in the intensive care burn unit — Courtney underwent over a dozen surgeries, including numerous skin grafts. Her parents, Karen and Scott Cosper, sat by her side every day.

“There was many times she could give up and it was close to that point,” Scott tells PEOPLE. “But then she would think about Caroline and it would give her the extra push to go ahead.”

A Second Chance

When she was finally able to go home on Nov. 30, she vividly remembers Caroline seeing her for the first time since the accident.

“She walked in the door and she was very standoffish,” Courtney recalls. “I just remember her not wanting to come see me, and then I said, ‘Baby, it’s mommy’ and then she ran up to me, gave me a hug and cried. She

didn’t want to leave me and she’s been by my side ever since.”

Just two weeks later — as Courtney still struggled to walk and eat — her husband of four months walked out on her and her daughter from her first marriage.

“I begged for him to come back, but then I finally realized — after about three weeks of him putting me off — that he wasn’t coming back. I lost my dignity, my looks and the person who I thought was the love of my life,” she says. “All I had was Caroline.”

Since then, she’s realized that Caroline and her faith in God is all she needs.

“I keep on saying God’s blessed me, but you have no idea how much God has honestly blessed me,” says Courtney, who is expected to have a dozen more surgeries in the next year. “I’ve come so far.”

Six months after the accident, Courtney says she is now able to “be the mom I was before.” She even regained her driver’s license, which she says has been her biggest milestone.

Going through such tragedy has strengthened Courtney’s faith — and given her new purpose in life.

“I’ve realized I want to help others going through traumatic situations,” says Courtney, who is set to be the motivational speaker at the Sherwood Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Sherwood, Arkansas, next May. “You have to stay positive and put your trust in God. I want to do public speaking and share my story so others know they’re not alone.”

In May, she made the decision to get a tattoo on the inside of her arm that she says she’ll never regret.

“It says, ‘I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me,’ ” she says. “It makes me so happy to look at.”

Along with support from her family, neighbors and even strangers as far away as Australia have come together to support her. A local church is building a two-bedroom home for her and Caroline on her parents’ 100-acre property in Tallapoosa that will be completed in October. And a GoFundMe page set up by her mother to help cover expenses has already reached more than $370,000.

“My future with Caroline is so bright,” Courtney says. “I can’t put into words how exciting it’s going to be.”