2 People Unaccounted for After Gas Leak Explosion at Minneapolis Private Christian School

Search and rescue officials are still looking for two people following a natural gas explosion at Minnehaha Academy — a private Christian school for students in preschool through 12th grade — in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

Along with those unaccounted for, five people were taken to the hospital, with one in critical condition, officials confirm.

Initially, the Minneapolis Fire Department reported on Twitter that one person was killed but later said that was “not confirmed.”

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Tyner said in a press conference that the two people missing are the subject of a “search and rescue mission” — however they might not actually be inside the building.

“I’m not confident that they are in there,” Tyner told reporters at the scene. “Our hopes are that they are not in there. “

No children were hurt in the incident, although young girls were on campus for summer cross-country practice, as well as school basketball and soccer players, reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Kylee Kassebaum, a sophomore cross-country runner who was inside at the time of the explosion, called the explosion “huge.”

“All the windows just kind of burst out, and there was a huge explosion that was so loud it kind of shook your insides,” she told the Star Tribune. “As soon as we saw it we got in the car, and someone drove away because we didn’t know how safe the situation was.”

Jack Mahler, another witness who was playing soccer nearby, recalls hearing someone yell, “gas,” before the explosion.

“We heard a man yell ‘gas’ and ‘get out’, and we saw one sprint down the street and one sprint into the building, kind of standing in the doorway, yelling it. About the time the man sprinting down the street got to the end down here there was a huge explosion,” Mahler told CBS Minnesota. “Smoke went up and knocked most of us back. It knocked me off my feet.”

Initial aerial views showed high flames and wreckage in the center section of the school building.

Anne Dussol, who lives a block away from the school, says the explosion sounded like a “gun shot.”

“There were flames shooting from the parking lot,” she told the Star Tribune. “We thought at first it was a car on fire until we realized the building was gone.”

The fire is now out and emergency crews are going through rubble looking for the remaining missing persons, Minneapolis Police confirm.

Gov. Mark Dayton also issued a statement, saying the “state will provide any and all resources to aid first responders.”