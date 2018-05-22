Grandpa-to-Be Hit In Face With a Baseball as Baby's Sex Reveal Goes Hilariously Wrong

While an expectant Bay Area couple’s baseball-themed sex reveal wasn’t exactly the home run they expected, it still ended with a hilarious (and messy) result they’ll remember for a long time to come.

During Max McCauley’s 27th birthday on Saturday, he and his wife, Brittany, decided to turn the party into a surprise sex reveal for their unborn baby.

“We wanted to do something a little special to tell everyone at the same time,” Brittany, of Marin County, California, tells PEOPLE. We didn’t know the gender ourselves, so it was a surprise for everyone.”

But the couple wasn’t going to reveal it in just any old way — instead, Brittany planned to throw a powder-filled baseball toward Max, who was going to break it with a bat and send the blue or pink powder into the air, revealing if they were expecting a boy or a girl.

At least, that’s how it was supposed to go down.

“I was quite anxious and nervous that I was going to mess up the pitch, and Max kept telling me to back up because he wanted me to be at like regulation baseball field distance!” Brittany, 27, says of her husband, who’s a baseball player and diehard San Francisco Giants fan. “I knew I was going to mess up!”

Brittany and Max McCauley Clarice Guido

When the time came for the pitch from Brittany, the ball went flying over Max, and headed right in the direction of his father, Scott McCauley, whose job was to catch the ball in case his son missed it.

As the baseball sailed clear over the bat, it smashed into Scott’s face, sending blue powder all over.

“Scott thought he would be able to catch it, I don’t know where the lapse in judgment was there,” Brittany says, “because it hit him square in the forehead!”

Video of the hilarious incident was posted to Twitter by friend Clarice Guido and garnered more than 530,000 views since it was posted over the weekend.

The footage (which, fittingly, was filmed in slow motion) shows Scott holding his powder-covered face in his hands as his son bursts out laughing. Max then raises his hands triumphantly in the air and runs to his sweetheart, who he married in September after they met at UC Santa Cruz seven years ago. The two expectant parents then share a big embrace as they celebrate the news they’re having a boy.

Scott McCauley Clarice Guido

“The moment was just so quick and overwhelming,” Brittany recalls. “I felt terrible for hitting him!”

Meanwhile, Scott suffered a cut to his forehead and was left bleeding — but Brittany says the grandpa-to-be is just excited about meeting his future grandson, who has a due date in October.

Afterward, Max hilariously defended himself by saying his wife’s pitch was practically “unhittable.”

“Max insisted it was unhittable and just way too high,” Brittany says. “I think he’s been conditioned as a little kid to never swing at the first pitch, but you clearly can’t do that with a gender reveal baseball!”

Fortunately, the couple has a few more years to practice their swing and pitch routine before their son is old enough to play!

But even though things didn’t go as planned this time, Brittany says it couldn’t have gone better.

“It was just so hysterical that it happened like that — and I’m glad it did!” she says. “Looking back, I wouldn’t have it happen any other way.”