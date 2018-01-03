Freed Taliban Hostage Joshua Boyle Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges in Canada: Reports

Joshua Boyle, the former hostage of a Taliban-linked group who was held captive with his family in the Middle East for five years, was arrested Monday in Canada.

The 34-year-old father of three — all of whom were born in captivity with his American wife, Caitlan Coleman — faces 15 charges tied to incidents that have allegedly occurred since returning to Canada in October, according to CNN.

Court documents obtained by The Associated Press say that the charges include eight counts of assault, two accounts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement, one count of uttering a death threat and one count of misleading a police officer. There is also one charge of causing someone to “take a noxious thing, namely Trazodone,” an antidepressant.

“There are a number of charges,” Boyle’s attorney Eric Granger said in an email to AP. “Mr. Boyle is presumed innocent. He’s never been in trouble before. No evidence has been provided yet, which is typical at this early stage. We look forward to receiving the evidence and defending him against these charges.”

Boyle appeared in an Ottawa court on Jan. 1 and remains in police custody, The Toronto Star reported. The outlet added that he is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.

In a statement to the Toronto Star, Coleman said of her husband, “I can’t speak about the specific charges, but I can say that ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this.”

“Obviously, he is responsible for his own actions, but it is with compassion and forgiveness that I say I hope help and healing can be found for him,” she said. “As to the rest of us, myself and the children, we are healthy and holding up as well as we can.”

The couple was abducted in 2012 while traveling in Afghanistan and were held by the Haqqani network, a network with ties to the Taliban, in Pakistan. Coleman was seven months pregnant at the time of her abduction and gave birth three times while in captivity.

Caitlan Coleman, Joshua Boyle and family in captivity FBI

Coleman also accused her captors of a “forced abortion,” suspecting that they put poison in her food that caused her miscarriage of a baby girl. The mother also recounted beatings that resulted substantial injuries, including a broken cheekbone and broken hand.

Pakistan secured the release of the family of five in October.