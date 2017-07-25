Four-Year-Old Cries When New Stepmom Reads Him Vows During Wedding

Are you the type of person who gets emotional at weddings? Well, make room for 4-year-old Gage Newville.

Gage’s father, US Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua Newville, married Senior Airman Emily Leehan on Saturday, and while the couple stood at the altar, Leehan read Gage a list of vows she had written just for him. The emotional moment was captured on camera.

“I want you to be safe, and to try your hardest, and to be a good person,” Leehan says as young Gage stands in front of his father at Quincy Cellars in Ripley, New York.

As Leehan continues, Gage begins to cry and rushes forward to wrap his arms around his new stepmom’s waist. Leehan tries to continue reading her from her script, but Gage made doing so just a bit difficult. “I know that you and I will butt heads, but—” she says before she’s interrupted by Gage’s adorable weeping.

“Buddy, it’s okay,” Gage’s father says, pulling his son in for a hug. Gage continues to cry as he sinks his face into his father’s Marine uniform.

“You have helped make me into the woman that I am today, and I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you,” Leehan says before bending down to share a hug and kiss with Gage before he walks back to his father.

After the ceremony wrapped, Newville says that people went up to Gage to tell him he did a great job at the altar. “We were telling him, ‘You did awesome,’ and our family and friends were saying that and told him he made it even better,” Newville told ABC News.

The couple is still on active military duty, and will not go on a honeymoon—yet. They will instead return to their home at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, according to ABC.