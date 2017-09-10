Collapsed Cranes and Flooded Streets: Floridians Share Photos of Irma’s Destruction as Storm Makes Landfall

After devastating the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma hit Florida early Sunday as a Category 4 storm, and residents who are hunkering down are documenting its impact on social media.

Hurricane Irma made landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. They warned residents not to venture outside.

From their windows, Floridians shared videos and photos of the severe wind and rains affecting their state.

Some social media users documented fallen trees that crashed down due to the fierce winds and downpours. One Miami resident shared a photo on Twitter of a crane that collapsed onto a downtown building, while anther posted video of flooded streets.

A guy in a bicycle braves Hurricane Irma on Eaton Street in Key West #mh pic.twitter.com/gk4FgqziUu — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) September 10, 2017

Just after sunrise in #Downtown #Miami. The power blinked once, but so far everything is fine down here. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/dZd6AM0JhF — Melanie Dawn (@MelanieInMiami) September 10, 2017

Así está la situación fuera. Por el momento parece que el viento no está causando daños. pic.twitter.com/Edc9xSAr92 — AJRA (@Ajra_Toni) September 10, 2017

High winds and rain 79th and Biscayne @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/N8SJnTrMej — Henley B. JohnsonIII (@MrSellhomes) September 10, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have lost power, according to the Associated Press. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday morning that they were pulling deputies from off the streets and would briefly be unable to respond to emergency calls.

At least three deaths were reported in Florida in relation to the hurricane.

ABC News reports a Monroe County man was killed after losing control of a truck that carried a generator as winds whipped at tropical-storm strength. Two others died in a car crash in the rain in Hardee County.

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds, hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday night after smashing a string of small northern Caribbean islands, leaving many residents without power.

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 24 people in the Caribbean islands, according to CNN.

Another hurricane, Jose, strengthened to an “extremely dangerous category 4” storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The second storm has sustained top wins of 150 mph, according to the Associated Press, and is expected to move west to northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days, reported CNN.