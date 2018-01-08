Florida Woman Run Over by Own Car While Trying to Escape Cat Who Attacked Her

A Florida woman says she was attacked by a neighborhood cat after it jumped into her car as she was preparing to drive off. As she was trying to escape the animal, she was run over by her own vehicle as it rolled in reverse.

While trying to escape the cat, the woman jumped out of the car, forgetting she had her car in reverse, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

“It’s very unusual to have an animal leap into a car and bite somebody like this and then get run over by your own car. The car rolled into the street and did strike a parked vehicle as well,” FHP Lt. Channing Taylor told CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

WFTV reports that no one saw the actual incident, but neighbors in West Cocoa, Florida, found the woman on the ground and called 911. She was left with critical injuries and brought to the hospital in a medical helicopter. The condition of the woman, who was not identified, was not released.

“According to neighbors, and the woman, she had gotten in her vehicle and was about to back up when one of the neighborhood cats jumped in the car and either bit her or scratched her, one of the two,” said Taylor. “She became distracted and fell out of the vehicle and was actually struck by her own vehicle.”

According to the outlet, neighbors told FHP troopers that a nearby homeowner has several cats, but according to investigators, none of them appear to be aggressive, according to CBS News.