Florida School Investigating Teen for Racist Promposal Sign with Line About 'Picking Cotton'

A Florida student is under investigation by his high school for a racist prom invitation that quickly drew controversy on social media over the weekend.

In a Snapchat screengrabbed and shared online by numerous accounts, a white male student — since identified by The Herald-Tribune as 18-year-old Noah Crowley, a student at Riverview High School in Sarasota — held a poster board that read, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking u 4 prom.”

The Snapchatter added two smiley face emojis with heart eyes over the image.

Come on Noah. We have to do better than this. This is why racism is still a thing, “let me see what I can get away with”. Smh. #noahcrowley #lowkeyracism pic.twitter.com/tXvnEtcey9 — Cherita Is Random (@cheritaisrandom) April 23, 2018

Crowley has since apologized for the poster.

“I want to sincerely apologize if I have offended anyone with the picture going around. That was not my intention. Anyone who knows me or [name redacted] knows that that’s not how we truly feel,” the statement — provided to PEOPLE through Crowley’s family’s spokeswoman Beth Leytham — said. “It was a completely joke and it went too far. After reading the texts and Snapchats I truly see how I have offended people and I’m sorry.”

Crowley’s family also issued a statement through Leytham, saying, “While our son has apologized himself, on behalf of our family, we wish to also express our most sincere apologies for the terrible words used in his ‘promposal.’ We love our son dearly and know that he is a far better person than reflected in this reckless behavior. That said, as loving parents, we also feel compelled to share our own deep regret and serious concern about his actions.”

The statement said that Crowley will not attend the school’s prom, graduation or any other school activities.

“As a family, we truly recognize this incident is a very difficult but important life lesson and pledge to do all we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Certainly, we hope that all of the people and communities who were hurt and offended will forgive our son and family,” the Crowley family said.

Students did not see the poster as a joke, however. One Riverview High senior shared her reaction with Fox13, saying, “You think this happens in other cities and states and it’s just, like, no it’s right here in your hometown, the school that you go to, a boy that you know.”

Williams added to Fox13, “It does put a damper on things, but I think that it’s made us closer as a class of 2018. It’s made us closer. It’s made us realize that we don’t deserve that, we don’t deserve to go through that. Being black or white, it’s not acceptable.”

The Sarasota County School District confirmed that they began “looking into the incident” on Sunday in a statement released online, noting that “this issue has caused incredible disruption to our school and community.” The statement said that the district’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, noting, “We are working with school administrators, students and their parents to determine a course of disciplinary action according to school policy.”

“We do not want the behavior of individuals to be considered the narrative of the entire school community,” the school district’s statement said.

The district said that “a diverse cross-section of students” met with school officials on Monday to “talk about various issues including economic, racial, ethnic and gender disparities,” as well as what the statement called “racial tensions at the school.”

In response, the Sarasota NAACP chapter president will “facilitate a student-led conversation at Riverview High School to learn more and share ideas for change,” the school said.

“We believe our students can be powerful voices of reason and help us fund solutions to the racial alienation that some children may feel. It is our goal that these roundtable discussions take place at other schools throughout the district to directly hear from students about these topics that are national in scope, but important to our community,” the district said. “From there, we will make resources available to our students to effectively address the issue of inequality in our schools.”

Neither the Sarasota County School District nor the Riverview High Principal Kathy Wilks immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.