Florida ‘Hot Cops’ Calendar Continues as Planned Despite Officer Under Investigation for Alleged Anti-Semitic Posts

The highly in-demand “hot cops” calendar from Florida’s Gainesville Police Department will move forward as planned — despite the fact that one of the officers is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing anti-Semitic Facebook posts.

“It is still in the works and the proceeds are going to used for Gainesville-area victims of Hurricane Irma,” Gainesville Police Department spokesman, Ben Tobias, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday.

The department is also reviewing allegations against Officer Michael Hamill, 28, after anti-Semitic posts were allegedly discovered on his Facebook page.

“Several citizens have brought information to our attention regarding a complaint against Officer Hamill,” Tobias said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

“GPD is reviewing the allegation and will do so in accordance to Florida law and department policy,” the statement continued. “Under Florida Law, complaint information is confidential until an investigation is concluded.

“The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter.”

Attempts by PEOPLE to reach Hamill were unsuccessful.

On Sunday, the Florida-area department posted a now-viral photo of Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering, who were on duty during Hurricane Irma, writing, “…part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma.”

Two days later, the department had to update their post after receiving more than 110,000 comments, over 280,000 likes and more than 170,000 shares — all asking about the relationship status of the three officers, or demanding they release a calendar.

“Y’all should do a calendar, where you’re half dressed, for charity,” one commenter wrote, with another adding, “I’m Charity and I approve this message.”

On Tuesday, the department revealed that a calendar was already in the works — and that the proceeds would raise funds for hurricane relief.

Two days later, Officer Hamill came under fire for posts that he allegedly shared on Facebook before he was employed by the Gainesville Police Department.

A 2011 post which appeared to have been written by Hamill read, “So i find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality its YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and so something with your life.”

“Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face,” a post which appeared to be on his Facebook said. “Stupid people annoy me. put them in an oven and deal with them the hitler way. haha”

Another post from 2013, which was shared by Facebook users and attributed to the officer, said “Reading jewish jokes before i go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well.”

“Here is one for everybody,” he continued. “‘What’s the difference between boy scouts and Jews?’ anybody know? well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps.’”

Hamill told TIME on Wednesday, before news broke about the alleged Facebook posts, that he was shocked by the newfound attention.

“I’ve never had this much attention before,” he said. “It’s an ego boost — very flattering and funny.”

Hamill, who got married last March, said his new wife initially did not enjoy his turn in the spotlight. “My wife, she obviously wasn’t happy at first, but she’s taking it like a champ,” he said.