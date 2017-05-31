Florida High School Student Graduates with Perfect Attendance — Since Kindergarten!

One senior at the Paxon School for Advanced Studies in Jacksonville, Florida, had more than just her graduation to celebrate when she walked across the stage on Tuesday.

Victoria Jordan and two other classmates made it through 13 years of school without missing one single day, according to Action News Jax.

“They were kind of surprised because they thought every single student missed a day, but when they realized it was a couple students that had never missed a day, they were like, ‘Wow,’ ” Jordan told the news outlet about the moment when fellow students heard of their accomplishment.

Jordan — who plans to study software engineering at Emory-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach in the fall — had her parents in the audience cheering her on when she walked across the stage.

While she never missed a day from kindergarten to twelfth grade, she admits she was tardy on occasion.

“I had to press snooze on my alarm clock three times and that kind of made me late to school, but I managed to make it,” she said.

Added her mother Joyce Jordan: “If you sign up for the job, you needed to be there. So, we felt the same way about school.”