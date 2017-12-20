Florida Grandmother Among American Cruise Ship Passengers Killed in Mexico Bus Crash

A South Florida grandmother was among the multiple American cruise ship passengers who were killed during a bus crash on Tuesday as they made their way to visit Mayan ruins in eastern Mexico.

Fanya Shamis of Coconut Creek, Florida, did not survive the crash, a family members confirms to PEOPLE, adding that other relatives, including Shamis’ 11-year-old grandson, are still missing.

Another grandson, 18-year-old Benjamin Shababo, told The Sun Sentinel his uncle Moises Behar, of Lorton, Virginia, is in the hospital and they have been unable to locate his aunt Anna Behar, or his 15-year-old cousin.

“We don’t have really concrete information,” Shababo told the newspaper. “We’re all scared. It’s just really scary to process this in my head that possibly something really bad happened to them.”

Bus crash in Quintana Roo, Mexico on Tuesday, December 19 AFP PHOTO/Manuel Jesús ORTEGA CANCHEMANUEL JESUS ORTEGA CANCHE/AFP/Getty

The Associated Press reports that eight Americans were killed as well as two Swedes, one Canadian and one Mexican in the crash that occurred in Quintana Roo, Mexico. According to the BBC, the Quintana Roo state government said that at least one child died. The accident left another 18 injured.

Royal Caribbean wrote on Twitter that their heart goes out to everyone involved, and later posted that their 27 guests were on a bus tour to the Chacchoben Ruins.

The news from Costa Maya about a bus accident involving #CelebrityEquinox & #SerenadeoftheSeas guests is heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to all those involved. We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation. — RCLcorp (@RCLcorp) December 19, 2017

Our 27 guests were on a bus tour to the Chacchoben Ruins. We are working with the local authorities to learn more about the accident. We are doing all we can to help our guests. — RCLcorp (@RCLcorp) December 19, 2017

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico also confirmed in a statement on their website that there were numerous deaths.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. We are in contact with local authorities, and will continue to monitor the situation,” they wrote. “We have staff on the scene and at local hospitals to assist victims and loved ones. We are aware of several U.S. citizens injured in the accident. We confirm the death of multiple U.S. citizens in a bus accident in Quintana Roo, Mexico.”