Boy Has to be Rescued After Getting Trapped Inside a Claw Machine - But He Got the Toy He Wanted

The Titusville Fire and Emergency Services department had to rescue a little Florida boy after he got stuck inside of a claw machine seeking a new toy
Titusville Fire and Emergency Services
Alexia Fernandez
February 08, 2018 09:08 PM

A Florida boy was so entranced by a new toy that he climbed inside of a claw machine to get it. What he didn’t realize was that getting back out would be much harder than expected.

The Titusville Fire and Emergency Services Department in Central Florida shared photos of the incident, showing the little boy — Mason — staring at the adults gathered around him while inside of the claw machine surrounded by stuffed animals.

“Often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring,” the Facebook post by the fire department read. “The unexpected ways we get to help people in their time of need. That’s what draws people to public safety, the unexpected.”

“Well today was no exception,” the post continued. “This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!!”

Mason (pictured) "was never in any distress" as Titusville firefighters worked to get him out of the claw machine
Titusville Fire and Emergency Services

“Thankfully he was never in any distress as one of our own Lt.’s happen to be there off duty and assessed the situation,” it continued. “Engine 10 led by Lt. Abernathy, made short work of the situation. Driver Operator Lane and Firefighter George were able to get Mason out in short order with minimal damage to the game. We love a happy ending and are glad everything worked out. Mom, Mason and friends went back to eating dinner.”

Mason used a small slot at the bottom of the machine to climb into the game
Titusville Fire and Emergency Services

Not only did Mason get back to his dinner, he also got to keep his brand new toy as the fire department revealed in the comments section of the post.

For those who were curious as to how he could manage to get into the machine, the fire department wrote, “Through the opening at the bottom of the machine.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now