First Officer Dies During Plane Landing in New Mexico

An American Airlines first officer died Wednesday after collapsing in the cockpit during a flight preparing to land in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

William “Mike” Grubbs was immediately treated by medics after the plane landed but was unable to be revived, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The plane came from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas at about 3:33 p.m., and CPR was performed for 35 to 40 minutes before Grubbs was pronounced dead, according to CNN.

In a statement by American Airlines, a spokeswoman for the company said they are “deeply saddened” by Grubbs’ death, and that the company is “taking care of first officer Grubbs family and colleagues and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time,” the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The FAA said it would “follow up with the airline” to learn more about the incident, CNN reported.