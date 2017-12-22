5-Year-Old Raises Money for 'People Who Have Lost Their Daddies' in the California Wildfires

A 5-year-old California girl is doing all she can to help the families of firefighters battling California’s massive Thomas Fire.

Little Faye Segraves, the daughter of a firefighter, knew she had to act when she learned of the death of Escondido firefighter, Cory Iverson. Iverson, a husband and father, died earlier this month while battling the fire that has consumed more than 200,000 acres, according to the Ventura County Star.

“I have raised $112 dollars for the foundation firefighters,” Faye, of San Luis Obispo, says in a Facebook video, referring to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. “They’re gonna give this money to people who have lost their daddies on the fire.”

Faye started with her own chore money to donate and a MobileCause fundraising page is now at more than $10,000.

The foundation supports families of firefighters killed or injured in the line of duty. Officials with the organization said they were moved to tears when they first learned of little Faye’s efforts.

“This little girl, Faye Segraves, is nothing short of amazing! We are all in tears because of her heart warming spirit,” foundation officials wrote in a Facebook post. “She’s trying to reach her goal of $1000 which she started with her own chore money.”

Faye’s mother, Kylee, said that the little girl first suggested keeping a jar outside their home to collect money so that the foundation could provide presents for children who lost their fathers to the fire, according to the foundation.

“She said it is more important for them to get toys to make them a little happier on Christmas,” Kylee said. “Her daddy, my husband is currently fighting the Thomas fire and will likely miss Christmas this year. We are really proud of her huge heart and I wanted to share the sweet story.”

Devastating Wildfires Strike Southern California

In recent days, firefighters have finally been able to contain the Thomas Fire, which broke out earlier this month and quickly spread over thousands of acres in southern California, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“We’ve had a very productive day again. It’s nice having a couple days in a row where we have good progress,” Deputy Chief Mark Brown of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said earlier this week, according to NBC News.

There have been at least two deaths as a result of the fire including Iverson’s. A 70-year-old woman, Virginia Pesola, of Santa Paula, died in a rollover crash while fleeing the fire, CNN reports.