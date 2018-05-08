Tennessee Man Discovers He Has a Daughter Thanks to DNA Test

Decades after she was put up for adoption as a baby, a woman from Missouri finally had the chance to meet her biological father — who had no clue he even had a child.

Amy Meyerott was adopted as a newborn 32 years ago and recently found herself curious about her family history. To see what she could dig up, Amy submitted a genetic testing kit to Ancestry.com, according to FOX 2. Thanks to the company offering a feature that shows customers who else their DNA may be closely related to, Amy’s profile popped up as a match on the page of a woman she had never met.

When the woman noticed Amy was listed as a close family member, the woman phoned her brother, identified only as Tim, to get to figure out who the mysterious stranger was. That’s when the two siblings concluded that the only way the woman could be flagged as DNA matches was if she was a biological child to one of them. Since the woman was sure she hadn’t given birth to any secret children, that meant Tim had to be the father.

After piecing together the life-changing revelation, Tim took to social media to reach out to Amy, who would, in fact, turn out to be his only child — one he didn’t know existed.

“My whole life kind of changed overnight,” Amy, from St. Louis, Missouri, told FOX 2. “I got a message from a man on Facebook saying, ‘My sister has been trying to contact you because you’re showing up as a close relative on Ancestry.com. After looking more into this we believe that you are my biological daughter.’ ”

Turns out, before Amy’s biological mother put her up for adoption, she never notified Tim that she was pregnant with his child.

A short time after Tim and Amy connected on Facebook, Tim flew from his home in Tennessee to Missouri to meet his daughter in person, giving them their first moments on the long road to making up for their lost time together.

“We just walked right up to each other and it was almost like we had known each other for years,” Amy told FOX 2. “It was very comfortable and easy from the beginning.”

Their happy ending comes after an even more dramatic ending from someone’s DNA testing story recently.

Authorities in California identified Joseph James DeAngelo as a suspect in the Golden State Killer murders and rapes after a distant relative submitted their DNA to the genetic testing company, GEDmatch. Use of familiar matches via genetic testing websites remains controversial.

The advent of genetic testing has also started a new type of YouTube spectacle: DNA test reaction videos.