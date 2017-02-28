Inside One Family’s Fight to Save Daughters Who Both Have ‘Childhood Alzheimer’s’: ‘We Will Not Let Them Die’

In the span of one dark month in 2015, Pam and Chris Andrews’ world was shattered.

Last March, they learned both of their daughters have Niemann-Pick disease type C1 — a rare, fatal genetic disorder sometimes referred to as “childhood Alzheimer’s.” Most children diagnosed with the disease are dead within 10 years of diagnosis, Dr. James Gibson, a geneticist at Ascension’s Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, told them.

Six-year-old Belle was diagnosed on March 10, 2016. Three weeks later, Abby, now 2, was diagnosed. Both Chris and Pam, who met on Match.com in October 2006, inherited an autosomal recessive gene and both girls inherited the genes from them. The girls had a 25 percent chance of inheriting both genes from their parents.

The Austin, Texas, couple had been holding out hope that at least Abby would be spared.

“We were facing losing our entire family,” says Pam, 44, a senior director for business development at an international consulting firm.

“There was no more normal,” says Chris, 45, an attorney. “Nothing was ever going to be normal again…We were crushed.”

Though devastated, the Andrews quickly rallied and found a promising clinical trial for the disease. The drug VTS-270, made by Vtesse, Inc., is not a cure but treats the symptoms of the disease, which include gradually losing the ability to think, hear, walk, talk and eat on their own. They also decided to start the Firefly Fund, a foundation to find a cure for this and other rare, neurodegenerative diseases that affect children.

“We will not let them die,” vows Pam.

Adds Chris: “No matter what we have to do, no matter who we have to call, no matter how much money we have to raise — whatever it takes — nobody’s going to take my kids.”

On Feb. 28, they will officially launch their foundation at an event in Austin, Texas. Former CBS anchor Dan Rather is hosting the event.

Friends and family also started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with medical costs insurance won’t cover and other expenses related to their care. The family was traveling to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago every two weeks for the first six months of treatment, but Pam successfully got Vtesse, Inc. to launch a clinical trial site in Austin last December.

Abby got a “compassionate use” exemption from the FDA, which has allowed her to receive the drug since last May. Belle was enrolled in the clinical trial and is either receiving a placebo or the drug for the first year. In May, she will start getting the drug.