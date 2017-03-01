Family of Pregnant Utah Woman Who Lost Husband and Two Children in Plane Crash Speaks Out: ‘They Loved Each Other’

The family of Kristin Wells, the pregnant Utah woman who lost her husband and two children in a plane crash last weekend, has released a statement about the heartbreaking tragedy.

Randall Wells, who was a bishop at the LDS Church’s Mount Jordan 3rd Ward in Sandy, Utah, and his 8-year-old son, Asher, and 3-year-old daughter, Sarah, died when their single-engine Cessna 172 crashed on Saturday, authorities confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune. Their bodies were found on Monday.

“If something can be said about this family, it’s that they loved each other and knew how to serve others,” Kristin’s brother, Dano Gillette, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Randy will always be known as a selfless man that put the needs of others over his own,” Gillette continues. “He was an amazing father and husband and fulfilled every responsibility he was given. He loved his children and wife so much.”

According to a GoFundMe page created for Kristin, Randall was flying home from Phoenix, Arizona, with his two children when the plane crashed near Panguitch, Utah.

A search party of more than 100 people — on foot, horseback, ATVs, snowmobiles, and in helicopters and airplanes — were looking for the plane after the aircraft disappeared about 17 miles northwest of Wilson Peak, Utah, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The entire family wants to “share our love to all the volunteers that came out the past two days to help search, and to those who expressed their love on social media. We cannot describe how grateful that we were able to find the airplane,” Gillette says.

According to the family’s fundraising page, Kristin, who is 20 weeks pregnant, just learned last week that she is expecting a baby girl.

Her two children — Asher and Sarah — left behind legacies beyond their years.

“Asher was a bright-eyed, happy kid who loved everyone that he met,” Gillette says. “He loved to be outdoors with his dad and loved to fly. Although he had so many allergies to so many things, it never held him back from doing anything or from being a happy kid.

“Sarah was adored by everyone. She had the most vibrant personality and the best sense of humor. At only 3 years old she could make everyone laugh. As much as Asher wanted to be like his dad, Sarah was mom’s sidekick from day 1.”

Gillette adds, “All we ask is for your thoughts and prayers for Kristin and the baby right now.”