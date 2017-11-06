Same-Sex Couple Talks Raising Twins: ‘When People Look at My Family, I Want Them to See Love’

Two fathers who used in-vitro fertilization were pleasantly surprised when they found out they were having fraternal twins— and credit their close-knit group of friends who have helped them succeed as new parents.

Ben and Daniel Bowman, of Los Angeles, met 10 years ago after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend. As the couple tells PeopleTV in the new inspiring series Family Portrait, they immediately began thinking about having children via surrogacy when they married two years ago.

“I always knew that what I wanted was to be in a committed relationship and have a child,” says Daniel Bowman. “That didn’t change for me for a second when I realized I was gay and that meant I would be doing that with a man.”

Family Portrait, which debuts Monday, takes an in-depth look at the diversity of modern families across the country to debunk the “typical American family” stereotype by highlighting the genuine kindness and resiliency of the human spirit. The series covers embryo-adoption, blended families and more, including the Bowmans’ inspiring story of extending their family by not just two little boys, but by a half-dozen dear friends.

Once the two settled on a surrogate after researching the profiles of egg donors, their doctor chose the healthiest sperm samples from both Ben and Daniel, and they were soon back in the doctor’s office for an ultrasound.

“We saw two heartbeats!” Daniel recalls. “Our jaws hit the floor. To think we both were going to be genetically represented — and, suddenly, Ben and I were going to be blood-related to each other in a way I thought probably never would happen being two guys.”

Becoming fathers has been an amazing experience for both men, but like any couple taking on the role of parents, they say they’ve needed a helping hand more often than not.

“I very often reached out to my group of friends to come help me, and what slowly emerged was a hard circle group of people that I could count on,” Daniel says in the first episode of Family Portrait. “I don’t think I would have gotten through this without them.”

“When people look at my family, I want them to see love,” Ben says.

