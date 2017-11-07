Inside a Mother and Daughter’s Journey to Mending Their Broken Relationship After Teen Pregnancy

At just 17 years old, Natasha Vianna gave birth to her daughter Nelly, but her pregnancy caused a devastating rift in her relationship with her own mother.

“I struggled a lot during my pregnancy and I struggled a lot as a young mom,” Vianna, now 27, says. “When I told my mom that I was pregnant, she didn’t have a great response. I could tell she was really nervous and didn’t know what to say.”

The Viannas are featured in PeopleTV’s new series Family Portrait, aimed at debunking the stereotype of the typical American family, and to highlight the kindness and resilience of the human spirit.

Despite being kicked out of her home, Vianna refused to let herself become another statistic of teen pregnancy. She finished college and high school and eventually she and Nelly moved to San Francisco so Natasha could work in the tech industry.

“I gave her a really hard time and we struggled to see eye-to-eye,” Vianna says of her relationship with her mother during the pregnancy. “We went through periods where we didn’t even talk to each other. Around the end of my second trimester I started to re-establish a relationship with my mom.”

With Nelly now 10, Natasha’s mother often visits the pair from Boston.

“One of the things that I realized was that I didn’t want to have this experience without her,” Vianna says. “I’m really glad that we were at least able to start working on our relationship so that she could be in my daughter’s life from the very beginning.”

