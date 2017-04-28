Family of Author Who Wrote Dating Profile for Husband Before Her Death ‘Overwhelmed by the Outpouring of Love’

The family of Chicago author Amy Krouse Rosenthal — whose essay titled “You May Want to Marry My Husband” touched millions of readers — has found the perfect way to honor the beloved wife and mother who died on March 13 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Amy’s husband of 26 years, Jason Rosenthal, and the couple’s three children — Justin, 24, Miles, 22, and Paris, 20— have started a nonprofit organization in Amy’s name — and they’re making the announcement just ahead of what would have been her 52nd birthday.

“Tomorrow, April 29th, is Amy’s first birthday since her passing. To celebrate and honor her, we have created the AKR Yellow Umbrella Foundation, which will provide funding for ovarian cancer research as well as child literacy, causes important to Amy,” the family said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

“Ovarian cancer is the deadly disease that took Amy’s life and the lives of so many others. We are supporting research that Amy’s doctors and others throughout the country are doing that will hopefully lead to early detection, successful treatments and eventually a cure,” the statement continues. “The foundation also focuses on children’s literacy because, as a children’s book writer, this is something Amy was passionate about.

“We hope to bring more books into more children’s hands. We’ve included ‘yellow umbrella’ in the title of the foundation because this was a symbol Amy used to encourage people to show off their individuality, and to ‘make the most of your time here’ — just as she did.”

Amy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. In a moving essay for the New York Times Modern Love column, Amy — a best-selling author of children’s books and a memoir, Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal— shared the epic love story of her and her husband, Jason. In the piece, she created a poignant “dating profile” for her husband, whom she said she fell in love with in “one day.”

No one was more moved by the essay than her devoted husband of 26 years.

“I don’t have the same aptitude for the written word,” Jason, 52, said in a statement released to PEOPLE. “But if I did, I can assure you that my tale would be about the most epic love story… ours.”

Since Amy’s passing in March, the family has received messages of support from readers who connected with Amy’s story of strength.

“Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Amy and we appreciate knowing just how much of a difference she has made and continues to make,” the family said in a statement.

In addition to the foundation, Amy’s daughter Paris has found a special way to keep her mother’s memory alive. The 20-year-old college student is completing her late mother’s “Project 1,2,3,” in which she challenged herself to come up with something new every day that could be expressed in a list of three.

“My project is about sharing me and my mom’s relationship with the world, it’s about letting everyone know how I feel about her, it’s about representing all that encompasses the Rosenthal family and it’s about tangibly acknowledging my mom in some way every day,” Paris told PEOPLE in an email.

In her last book, Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Amy shared one of her last birthday wishes: For everyone to text someone, “I love you,” on 4/29 at 4:29 p.m.