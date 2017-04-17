Pictured: Boy, 5, Who Was Crushed in Atlanta Restaurant’s Revolving Wall – ‘No Words Can Express Their Loss’

Five-year-old Charlie Holt was killed after he became caught in a rotating wall at a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirms.

On Saturday afternoon, the Holt family released a statement to the media.

“The family asks for prayers and privacy right now to come to terms with this tragedy,” the statement reads. “No words can express their loss. If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today.”

At 3:26 p.m. on Friday, the Atlanta Police responded to a call about an injured child at the Sun Dial restaurant located on the 72nd floor of the Westin Hotel.

“The floor of the restaurant rotates clockwise to offer views of the city. The family was seated at a window table. At some point the child [a 5 year old boy] wandered away from the table,” the police confirmed in a written statement to PEOPLE. “Somehow, the child became lodged between the wall and a table as the dining area rotated. The rotating floor automatically shut off. The Westin’s security staff and employees were able to dislodge the child. However, the child sustained critical injuries and later died at the hospital.”

The young boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries that afternoon. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Charlie and his parents were visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The restaurant is expected to remain closed until further notice, a spokesperson told the outlet.