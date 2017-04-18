Family of 5-Year-Old Boy Killed by Atlanta Restaurant’s Revolving Wall Speaks Out: He ‘Had a Hug for Everyone’

The family of Charlie Holt, the 5-year-old boy who was killed after he became caught in a rotating wall at a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, is speaking out after their son’s tragic death.

“Charlie Holt was the sweetest, most accepting, and lovable child who had a hug for everyone. He never met a person or an animal whom he did not immediately love,” the family said in a statement. “Everyone was his friend. His thirst for knowledge and adventure was infectious. Everyone so loved sweet little Charlie.”

At 3:26 p.m. on Friday, the Atlanta Police responded to a call about an injured child at the Sun Dial restaurant located on the 72nd floor of the Westin Hotel.

“The floor of the restaurant rotates clockwise to offer views of the city. The family was seated at a window table. At some point the child [a 5 year old boy] wandered away from the table,” the police confirmed in a written statement to PEOPLE. “Somehow, the child became lodged between the wall and a table as the dining area rotated. The rotating floor automatically shut off. The Westin’s security staff and employees were able to dislodge the child. However, the child sustained critical injuries and later died at the hospital.”

The young boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries that afternoon. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Charlie and his parents were visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The restaurant is expected to remain closed until further notice, a spokesperson told the outlet.

“In lieu of flowers and to honor him, the Charlie Holt Memorial Fund has been established to preserve his memory and to allow children to fulfill the dreams that Charlie himself was unable to experience,” the family said.

Contributions may be mailed to the following:

The Charlie Holt Memorial Fund

Towne Bank

5806 Harbourview Blvd., Suite 201

Suffolk , VA 23435