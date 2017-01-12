Family of 10-Year-Old Boy Killed on Waterslide Reaches Settlement with Water Park

The family of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab, who was killed while riding a waterslide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Aug. 7, reached a settlement with the park’s owners and raft’s manufacturer on Wednesday.

“The Schwab family remains determined to hold all those responsible for this tragedy accountable, while doing all they can to ensure this never happens again to another family,” the family’s attorneys Michael Rader said in an emailed statement, adding that “in the near future we will be allowed to disclose further specifics regarding the settlement.”

His family filed a petition with Johnson County District Court asking the court to approve a wrongful death settlement with the owners and operators of the park and also with the manufacturer of the raft he was riding at the time of the incident. District Judge Thomas Sutherland approved the settlement.

Caleb was with his entire family at the water park when he was killed moments after going on Verrückt (German for “crazy” or “insane”), the world’s tallest waterslide.

Additional claims are also being pursued against others who were not subject to Wednesday’s approved settlements.

The investigation into the incident by the Kansas City, Kansas, police, has been completed, PEOPLE confirms, and submitted to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, Caleb’s father, Kansas State Rep. Scott Schwab, was sworn in to the Kansas legislature and told fellow politicians that he’s learned that there are more important things than what happens in the legislature.

“When your bill dies, or your amendment fails … let it go,” Schwab said after being sworn in as a leader in the Kansas House according to The Kansas City Star. “Life isn’t worth wasting too much emotional energy on such things. I just want you to know, it could get worse.”