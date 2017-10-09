Family Keeps 10-Year-Old Struck While Riding Bike on Life Support to Donate Her Organs

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who was declared dead on Saturday morning after being struck by a bike on Oct. 3 are keeping her on life support at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, so that her organs might give another child a chance to live.

“As a family we had decided Morgan would be honored if we did organ donation,” her father Brent Greene wrote on a GoFundMe page he created. “So she is still on the ventilator and life source is looking for good matches to save hopefully other little girls or boys so their families don’t have to go through the same thing.”

The young girl, who was not wearing a helmet, was treated by EMS and air lifted to the hospital for her injuries, according to the New Richmond Police Department in Wisconsin. She was then put on life support and was “fighting the best she can,” Greene wrote. But a series of tests showed that there was no more brain activity.

Police say the driver, a 40-year-old man in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, remained on the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation. Early indications are that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

“Words can not express the thoughts and such going through my head and so many emotions. I am keep hearing so many great ‘Morgisms’ and just silly things she has done in the past,” Greene wrote.

Over $11,900 has been donated to the family’s fundraising page.

Greene says that the family cannot thank everyone enough for the support they’ve received. The doctors and nurses have been wonderful, he adds, with both doing everything they could to save her as well as giving them the ability to surround their daughter with her most special belongings.

“Even to the point of hanging things over her bed and dealing with all her blankets and stuffed animals,” he wrote. “I can’t say enough good things.”