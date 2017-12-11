A grieving widow got an extra special gift from her family this holiday season after she lost her husband of 64 years to cancer.

Video footage shared on Facebook shows the elderly woman bursting into tears as her family presented her with the pillow, a red cushion with black, white and gray stripes.

“This is a shirt I used to wear and whenever you hold it know I am there. Love, Bill,” read a patch in the corner of the pillow.

In a Facebook post on the Love What Matters page, one family member revealed that their grandfather learned in February that he had lung cancer. He passed away in March after just a few weeks of treatment.

Love What Matters/Facebook

“I decided to get this sweater made into a pillow because he always wore it on Christmas Eve, and this is our first Christmas without him,” the post read.

“It’s been 9 months without him, and it’s going to be hard for my nanny — especially because they have been together for 64 years.”

The grieving widow hugged the pillow tight as she cried and thanked her children. She told them: “I’ll cherish [it] my whole life.”

The footage has been viewed more than 300,000 times and, in the post, the family member wrote of an important lesson learned from the grandmother.

“My nanny always tells us to say, ‘I love you’ every day because you never know when it will be the last time you say, ‘I love you’ to your spouse or your family member,” the Facebook post reads.