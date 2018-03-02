Family Devastated After Miracle 1-lb. Baby Who Survived Birth Dies a Week Later: Our 'Hopes Were Up'

Lisa and Ben Meyer, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, were over the moon when they learned they’d be welcoming another baby, a little girl they would name Logan. But the pregnancy quickly took a turn for the worse, leaving the couple wondering whether their baby would even survive.

“At 20 weeks I went in for an ultrasound. Everything was great. She was perfect and growing. We were so excited,” Lisa, 29, tells PEOPLE. However, the expectant mother soon began bleeding heavily and started having contractions just two weeks later.

“My water broke and an infection was discovered. The doctors said I needed to be induced and the baby would probably not survive childbirth. My husband and I were terrified and devastated.”

Courtesy Lisa Healion Meyer

But, miraculously, baby Logan did survive. The little girl was born weighing only 1lb. and with severely underdeveloped skin — doctors gave her a 1 percent chance of surviving. However, Logan surprised doctors when she began to stabilize and even drink breast milk.

“We were thrilled. I was on such a high,” Lisa says of her daughter’s improving health. “Each day she fought to be here, we were more hopeful that we were closer to bringing her home. We really thought she would make it after we got to one week with no bad news.”

Then, on Saturday, tragedy struck. Logan’s brain began to bleed and the infant passed away that night.

Courtesy Lisa Healion Meyer

“We were very shocked and heartbroken … my hopes were up,” Lisa tells PEOPLE. “[Logan] had all these people rooting for her and we had really hoped one day she would be able to show how far she had come and thank them.”

She adds: “She was so beautiful and peaceful but it was the worst day of our lives knowing she wouldn’t be coming home with us ever to meet her brother and sister.”

In the wake of the death, the community has rallied around the grieving family. On Thursday, Ben’s high school basketball team faced off against a neighboring team and students from both sides wore purple to promote Prematurity Awareness. Although the support has helped ease the family’s pain, Lisa says it breaks her heart to think of all the things her daughter won’t experience.

Courtesy Lisa Healion Meyer

She says she and Ben had their home all ready for their new little girl, posting her name on the wall in her sister’s room and setting up bunk beds for when Logan grew out of her crib.

“When we came home it was very hard. Logan was to share a room with her 2-year-old sister, we already had her name on the wall in wooden letters and her clothes in the closet ready for her,” she says. “Seeing those little clothes we had ready and hung in the closet that Logan will never get to wear. Even the bathtub had a painful reminder where I had written the kids’ names ‘Leighton, Landon and Logan’ with a bathtub crayon with my 2-year-old a couple weeks earlier.”

“[That was] when we had no idea that it was possible we would lose our Logan.”