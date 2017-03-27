Family of 4 from Tennessee Killed After Their Small Plane Crashed on Trip Home from Disney World

A family of four died in a small plane crash on Saturday while returning to their Tennessee home after a Spring Break vacation at Disney World in Orlando.

The victims have been identified as a 43-year-old female, 14-year-old female, 45-year-old male and 16-year-old male, new emergency management director Don Roybal confirmed to PEOPLE.

The plane took off from Kissimmee, Florida, at 12:52 p.m. and the accident happened around 2:30 p.m over Hayden, Alabama. Numerous witnesses reported debris falling out of the sky that landed across five fields that stretched across almost a mile, according to multiple reports.

According to the University School of Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee, the family of four includes their 10th-grade student Jacob and 8th grader Jillian, along with their parents Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw.

“The relatives are grief stricken and in shock. They are a prominent family in Jackson, Tennessee, with roots that go back to the revolutionary war,” the family confirmed in a statement to ABC.

“It spun around and took a nose dive down the wing came down over us the wind carried it over into the field,” witness Brittany Reno, who saw the plane as she was driving, told WIAT.

Another local resident, Charles Cullwell, told the news outlet that the plane landed on his property.

“It is a mess, it’s a rubble of tin, and you cannot tell it’s a plane,” he said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Monday.