Did This High School Threaten to Fine Families Over $1,000 If They Cheer During Graduation?

A presentation during an assembly for seniors at Greenville High School in South Carolina sparked controversy after a student snapped a picture of a slide showing that the school threatened to fine parents and family members $1,030 if they yelled during their child’s graduation.

“Since graduation is a dignified and solemn occasion, graduating seniors and their guests should behave appropriately,” the slide appeared to say in the photo obtained by the Greenville News. “Please ask your guests not to call out, cheer, whistle, or applaud during the reading of names and presentation of diplomas. The citation for family members yelling out is $1,030.”

While the slide show explicitly claimed the fine would be for family members “yelling out,” without specifying who would be doing the citing, the Greenville County School District said the presentation was only meant to show students that guests could be punished by police if they cause too much of a disturbance.

Great story here by @PaulHyde7. Greenville High school says cheering during graduation will cost you over $1,000. The county says it's possible. The Greenville Police Department says absolutely not. So what's the real answer?https://t.co/cJ5Zem5fk2 — Jason Clary (@IamJClary) May 8, 2018

“In this particular PowerPoint, they were just letting students know that if guests cause enough of a fuss or ruckus, the charge would be a breach of peace and it could be up to a $1,000 fine,” Beth Brotherton, spokesperson for Greenville County Schools, tells PEOPLE. “There’s been no communication between students or their families that if they clap, they need to bring their checkbook.”

RELATED VIDEO: Student Graduates From College — Two Weeks Before Her High School Graduation

She adds: “The fine was in reference to, if there were something that occurred in the crowd that would require police actions, like a disturbance or disorderly conduct or breach of peace, that would require police involvement, that’s the kind of fine you would be looking at. ”

Brotherton says with 315 Greenville High students waiting to walk across the stage, excessive cheering can cause delays and is why the district asks parents to hold their applause until the end.

“Graduations are a fine balance between a celebration of individual students and a need to be respectful to an entire group of people,” she says. “If parents are cheering loudly and excessive for one child, it’s not fair to the person whose name is next.”

Yet, as the Greenville News notes, Greenville High School’s graduation will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Greenville Police Department. Fortunately, the department told the outlet that despite what the PowerPoint presentation may or may not have implied, they won’t be handing out tickets for families who cheer or applaud on the big day.

“Screaming somebody’s name or congratulating them, that’s not a police matter,” Sgt. Johnathan Bragg told Greenville News. “We would only get involved when it’s actually a criminal matter. As far as charging someone for yelling, we have not done that.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The only way someone will be removed from the event is if a guest is continuously disruptive, and even then, that would be up to staff at Bon Secours Wellness Arena — not the police, the outlet said. If an unruly person doesn’t leave when asked, or if they start yelling obscenities, then officers may become involved.

Ironically, Brotherton tells PEOPLE the school district has never had a major problem with cheering, but thanks to social media highlighting the picture — it’s likely that cheering at graduation this year will be much different from before.

“It’s funny, they never had that much cheering in the past,” she says. “But we’re expecting a lot more cheering this year!”