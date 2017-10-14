Famed ‘Welcome to Key West’ Sign Found 300 Miles Away From Its Original Home

Key West will still be paradise.

Following Hurricane Irma‘s rampage toward the U.S. island, the city’s residents will gain back their famous “Welcome to Key West” sign, which was as much a part of their lives as the ocean.

The sign was found about 300 miles away from where it was supposed to be early Thursday in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, according to The Miami Herald.

The famous “Welcome to Key West” sign went missing after Hurricane Irma. It’s just been found! Dropped off @KeyWestExpress this morning pic.twitter.com/TNOrWkoefk — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) October 12, 2017

Original Key west sign found in Fort Myers yesterday is back home! The temporary still hangs in its place welcoming people to “Paradise USA” pic.twitter.com/15XTCs3ZDD — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) October 13, 2017

WINK News reported the sign was found and dropped off at the Key West Express docking station by an unidentified couple. Crew members at the station shipped it back home at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sign was an $8,000 gift from the local rotary club, according to the Associated Press.

WINK News reporter, John Treirweiler, tweeted that while the sign may have been recovered and on its way back home, residents of the island had fashioned a hand-made sign to welcome visitors.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm that left millions of people without power on both coasts of the state.