Ex-Con Hailed a Hero for Skipping Job Interview to Save Car Crash Victim: ‘It’s the Right Thing’ to Do

Aaron Tucker was hoping to land a job after serving nearly two years in prison. But when he spotted an overturned vehicle on his way to the interview, he decided employment would just have to wait.

“Someone needed my help, and that’s what I did. I helped them,” the 32-year-old father told WABC. “If it happened again, I’m going to continue to do it, because it’s the right thing.”

Tucker woke up early for the interview last week, and was traveling by bus through Westport when he saw the crash, CBS News reports. He said the bus driver refused to help, and told Tucker “if you get out I’m going to leave.”

So, Tucker jumped off the bus and rescued the driver from the smoking car, according to CBS — even wrapping his dress shirt around the wounded man’s head to stop bleeding.

His heroic act caused him to miss the interview at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

Tucker was seeking a return to the working world after serving a nearly two-year stint for a weapons charge. He had been staying in a halfway house since June, ABC News reports.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the man and his 21-month-old son. Westport resident Karen Dale, who set up the fundraising page, praised the man and detailed the love Tucker has for his son.

“No matter what happened in the past, he’s a good guy and he needs a break,” Dale told ABC News. “He loves his boy. When he talks about him, he really genuinely beams through the phone.”

As for Tucker, the man said he doesn’t mind being called a hero, but holds that he was simply doing what he believed to be the right thing.

“I feel that they’re better people than me, taking the time out to help me and my son,” he told WABC. “I appreciate that.”

Tucker isn’t the only man being hailed a hero.

Over the weekend, a Spokane, Washington, man on work release following a 17-year prison sentence for manslaughter reportedly rescued a baby and the child’s parents from a car wreck, KHQ reports.