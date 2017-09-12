Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s New iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Groundbreaking FaceID Technology

This year marks a decade since Steve Jobs unveiled the original Apple iPhone in January 2007. In that time, the smartphone—and others like it—have radically changed the way consumers work, live and create. It revolutionized the concept of a portable computer and ignited an entire industry built on apps, which paved the way for the likes of influential companies such as Snapchat, Instagram and Tinder.

Today, in the public debut of the company’s new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, Apple unveiled three new iPhones to mark the anniversary: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the luxurious and expensive iPhone X. Along with them, the company debuted the new iPhone and iPad operating system, iOS 11, which will come with features like animated emojis, improved Siri functionality and Apple Pay in Messages—which places Apple in direct competition with other mobile payment apps like Venmo and Square Cash.

It was a big day for Apple—so here’s everything you need to know about all of the company’s new toys hitting shelves this year.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will come with faster processors and upgraded cameras.

Both will come with a durable glass backing that will allow for wireless charging (there’s still no 3.5mm headphone jack). Each will have new stereo speakers, which will be 25-percent louder than those in the iPhone 7, giving it deeper bass and a wider scope of sound. Apple says their more powerful processor, the A11 Bionic chip, will make the phones 70 percent faster. The iPhone 8 will come with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, while the iPhone 8 Plus’s display will come in at 5.5-inches, but both will feature “True Tone,” which will adjust the white balance to your surrounding light, to create a “paper-like” experience.

While both will have improved cameras, and iPhone 8 Plus will come with dual 12-megapixel cameras, and a new camera mode, “Portrait Lighting.” The feature will recreate studio lighting effects while taking portraits.

Both phones will be available soon: the iPhone 8 will cost $699 and the iPhone 8 Plus will start at $799.

iPhone X

Continuing a trend that Apple started with the release of the Apple Watch Edition—it’s luxury version of the smartwatch—the company is releasing the iPhone X, a limited edition version of its popular smartphone.

“For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an iPhone that is all display. The iPhone X is the realization of that vision,” Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer, said in a press release. The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge screen and no home button. The device features a beautiful OLED panel they call the Super Retina display. Because of the absence of a home button, Apple introduced a new way for customers to unlock their phones: FaceID (more on that below).

The company is setting up this device as an exclusive status-symbol of sorts, and consumers will have to shell out $999 to get one, with orders starting October 27 and shipments coming November 3. It’s the smartphone equivalent of a Lamborghini sports car.

iOS 11

When the iOS 11 update comes out this September 19, iPhone and iPad owners can look forward to a simplified control center, an improved Siri and new camera features.

Have you ever needed help figuring out how to do something on your phone (like how to work Apple Maps), but your kids weren’t around to show you? Now, users will be able to record whatever they are doing on their iPad or iPhone—such as an Apple Map tutorial —and send the footage over right on over. Interestingly enough, this feature should raise concern for Snapchat users who send NSFW photos that are meant to disappear.

But iOS 11 also features advances in augmented reality, a more powerful Notes app, and the ability to send money to friends over the Message app.

Touch ID is Replaced by FaceID on iPhone X

Apple iPhone owners have probably now become accustomed to using their thumbprint to unlock their phone or pay for apps and songs. But because the home button is no longer, Apple has a replacement—FaceID.

The iPhone X will use 3D sensors to scan your face, after you go through a setup process similar to TouchID. You’ll have to pose in front of the phone’s camera, showing all angles of your face, to calibrate the feature.

Animoji

In what will likely be one of iOS 11’s most popular features, users will now be able to make “animoji”—emojis that will be animated based on your actual facial expressions, using the phone’s new facial recognition software.