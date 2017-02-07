Evanger’s Recalls Dog Food Because It Could Contain Euthanasia Drug – and One Pet Has Already Died

An Illinois pet food maker is voluntarily recalling one of its products after five dogs became sick and one died after eating the company’s dog food.

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Co. is pulling five lots from its best-selling Hunk of Beef line due to a “potential contaminant pentobarbital” detected in one lot, according to a statement.

Pentobarbital is a euthanasia drug that can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, nausea and even death.

“Since the launch of this investigation, Evanger’s has acted as openly and transparently, sharing all test results, what we as a company were doing to continue the investigation, and all facts of the investigation,” the company said in a statement.

“Once we learned of the term, ‘pentobarbital,’ we spent many hours trying to find a lab that would test for the presence of pentobarbital in a meat substance. It turns out that most labs only test for this in humans. Eventually we did find a lab, and have cans currently being tested, the results of which we plan to share with the public once they are available.”

The recall is on lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, 1816E13HB and have an expiration date of June 2020, products all made during the same week of June 6 to 13, 2016. The products were sold online and in retail locations in 15 states: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Evanger’s officials said they believe they have been “let down” by the beef supplier and have ended their business relationship with them. They also said the beef is not used in their other dog food lines.

The statement noted that this is the first recall in the company’s 82 years.

Officials also said they would be paying all the veterinary bills of the dogs that fell ill due to potential contamination and will be making a donation to a local shelter in honor of the pet that died as a result.