Aerialist Dangles 300 Ft. Above Niagara Falls (From Her Teeth!) and Breaks Husband’s Record

Erendira Wallenda, the wife of famed daredevil Nik Wallenda, has broken her husband’s record, dangling 300 ft. above Niagara Falls by her teeth.

In 2012, Nik, 38, became the first person to cross Niagara Falls on a high wire — now, Erendira, 38, has outdone her famous husband, dangling out of a helicopter by her teeth for about 20 seconds above Horseshoe Falls, the largest of the three falls that make up Niagara Falls.

“If a guy can do it a girl can do it too,” Erendira told reporters after the performance. “We just do it with a little more grace.”

Erendira and Nik, who was in the helicopter, shared a kiss and a hug after she made it safely back to land.

She told reporters that it was windy and shaky during the stunt, much different than the Florida weather in which she usually practices.

The mom of three took off for the falls just after 8:30 a.m. and was soon putting on her aerial performance in a suspended hoop above the mist. She was expected to hang from her ankles first during the stunt, but decided to start with her teeth.

Erendira Vazquez Wallenda after her performance hanging by her teeth helipopter 300 ft over horseshoe falls. pic.twitter.com/FTIBHMcwqB — John Hickey (@jhickeyBN) June 15, 2017

“If you’re scared of it, then it becomes dangerous,” Erendira told reporters ahead of the performance, The Buffalo News reports. “I respect what I do, but I definitely will be taking in the view. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but I’m definitely not fearful.”

The stunt comes nearly five years after Nik put on the headline-making performance, crossing 200 ft. above the falls. In a press conference after the act, Nik introduce Erendira as “the new world record holder.”

“It was absolutely amazing,” Nik gushed to reporters. To be out there watching her … she had a huge grin on her face the whole time.”

Officials declared June 16, 2017, Erendira Wallenda Day in Niagara County, New York.