5-Year-Old Survives 'Terrifying' Venomous Snake Bite: 'She Saw Its Tongue and Took Off Running'

Doctors gave a 5-year-old Texas girl more than 40 doses of anti-venom after she was bitten by a rattlesnake during a family hiking trip on Saturday.

Emily Oehler and the others were hiking Burnet’s Longhorn Cavern State Park that morning, with Emily and her siblings running around playfully, when tragedy stuck. A 4-foot-long western diamondback rattlesnake sunk one of its fangs just above Emily’s ankle, her father, Wes Oehler, tells PEOPLE.

“[Emily] came running screaming ‘snake!'” Oehler says. “She ran into mama’s arms and was running so fast that her jacket flew off.”

Emily’s mother, Alicia, says hearing her daughter scream was “terrifying.”

“I was so scared … I had her in my arms and she told me that the snake bit her and then immediately I thought I needed to find the snake,” Alicia tells PEOPLE. “I had to find it to know what kind it was.”

Emily Oehler Courtesy Alicia Oehler

The family took Emily to an Austin hospital where she has remained since, undergoing several anti-venom treatments.

“She said she doesn’t remember if she saw [the snake] before or after she got bit,” Oehler tells PEOPLE of little Emily. “She knows she saw its tongue and took off running. She wishes it never happened.”

Now, the family says they don’t know when Emily will be released from the hospital, as she needs more anti-venom treatments. Alicia says that after she has enough anti-venom, Emily will likely stay in the hospital for one more day.

“It’s been so hard so extremely hard,” Alicia says of Emily’s hospital stay. “I have to hold back the tears because I feel like if she sees me being strong she will stay strong.”

Shortly after suffering the bite, Emily began vomiting uncontrollably and crying from the pain. The family is grateful to see the little girl’s health improving.

“Today, she’s got her personality back,” Alicia told Today.

However, now the family is struggling to cover the little girl’s medical costs. They have setup a GoFundMe page to cover the expenses.